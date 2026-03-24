Beloved girl groups bringing ‘It’s Iconic Tour’ to Pittsburgh region

An iconic group of performers is coming to the Pittsburgh region this summer.

TLC, and Salt-N-Pepa, with supporting act En Vogue, just announced the “It’s Iconic Tour.”

The 32-date North American tour makes its way to the Pavilion at Star Lake on Aug. 23.

Live Nation says concert goers can expect a setlist filled with timeless hits and nostalgia.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. Click here to get yours.

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