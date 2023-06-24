Local

Ben Roethlisberger reveals hardest hit of his career

By Chris Ward, Steelers Now and WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger absorbed a ton of bone-crushing hits during his 18-year Hall of Fame career, but the hit he took from Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Bart Scott in Week 12 of the 2006 season was by far the most painful. Roethlisberger said as much on his Footbahlin podcast recently with Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

“No. The hardest hit, we talked about it, was early on in my career, we were in Baltimore. And remember Bart Scott? Bart came around his left, my right side, and Willie Parker, love you to death. But Willie went left instead of right to pick him up. So, I just thought he was picked up. So, I was looking left, and he hit me in my chest,” Roethlisberger said. “Everything went slow motion from there. You know, like, I saw, like, I felt my body get lifted off the ground, and I saw my feet just kinda go past level one, level two, there’s the sky, hit the ground, lay there like I can’t breathe.”

