Ben Roethlisberger says Steelers should start Mason Rudolph this week

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said he thinks the team should protect Kenny Pickett from coming back too quickly from ankle surgery and start Mason Rudolph for one more week against the Seattle Seahawks.

Pickett has been out for three weeks undergoing surgery on Dec. 5 after he suffered a high ankle sprain in his right ankle against the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 2. He returned to practice in a limited capacity last week, and was not ruled out of playing in Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals until after practice on Thursday.

In his place, Mason Rudolph made his first start of the season, after usual backup Mitch Trubisky was benched. Rudolph went out and gave the Steelers their best statistical quarterback performance in five years, throwing for 290 yards and two touchdowns as they beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 34-11.

Click here to read the full story from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2023 Cox Media Group