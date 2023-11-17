Local

Bengals QB Joe Burrow out for season with torn ligament

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

CINCINNATI — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will miss the rest of the 2023 season after tearing a ligament in his wrist, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday.

Burrow left the Bengals’ game on Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens after throwing a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon in the first half. The Bengals initially ruled Burrow as questionable to return and then later downgraded him to out for the remainder of the game with a right wrist sprain.

An MRI on Friday revealed the structural damage that will force Burrow to the sideline for the remainder of the 2023 season.

