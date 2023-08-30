Local

Bentleyville man jailed after years-long drug trafficking investigation, police say

By WPXI.com News Staff

Seized Bentleyville Borough Police Department seized drugs and guns from a home. (Bentleyville Borough Police Department)

A Bentleyville man is behind bars after a year-long investigation into drug trafficking at his home.

On Tuesday, Bentleyville officers executed a search warrant on the home of Ronald David Jr., 49, at 240 Beallsville Road.

They seized a large amount of suspected heroin/fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, methadone, scales, packaging material and guns, according to the complaint.

David is facing a list of charges including manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and criminal use of a communication facility.

He was placed in the Washington County Jail on $350,000 bond and is due in court in September.

