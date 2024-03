BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. — Bentleyville police are looking for a man they say has 36 outstanding arrest warrants.

Nathan Raymond, 36, is wanted on warrants that total nearly $25,000 out of Washington County.

Anyone with information on Raymond’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bentleyville police’s tip line at 724-239-2701. Tips can be anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group