Bentleyville Police looking for man with multiple arrest warrants

BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. — Bentleyville Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man with multiple arrest warrants.

Officers say they are looking for 40-year-old William Roderick.

Roderick has eight arrest warrants out of Washington County.

Anyone who has information on Roderick’s location is asked to call 911 or to contact the Belleville Police Department tip line at 724-239-2701.

Tips can be left anonymously.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group