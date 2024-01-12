Local

Bentleyville police searching for man with 8 outstanding arrest warrants

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Junior Curtis Jr. - WPXI Junior Curtis Jr. - WPXI

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. — Bentleyville police are looking for a man who has several arrest warrants.

According to Bentleyville police, Junior Curtis Jr., 38, is wanted on eight outstanding arrest warrants out of Washington County.

If you see Curtis Jr., you’re asked to call Bentleyville police at 724-239-2701 or call 911.

All tips will remain anonymous, Bentleyville police said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • New Castle woman made incriminating Google searches before death of boyfriend’s toddler, police say
  • Missing woman’s body found along trail near Geneva College
  • Officials: Tiny fibers link couple to death of 5-year-old son in 1989
  • VIDEO: McKeesport Area School District drops security company after guard allegedly had sex with student
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read