Bentleyville police searching for man with 8 outstanding arrest warrants

BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. — Bentleyville police are looking for a man who has several arrest warrants.

According to Bentleyville police, Junior Curtis Jr., 38, is wanted on eight outstanding arrest warrants out of Washington County.

If you see Curtis Jr., you’re asked to call Bentleyville police at 724-239-2701 or call 911.

All tips will remain anonymous, Bentleyville police said.

