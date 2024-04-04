Bentworth Youth Baseball asking community to help restore field after heavy rain damage

A local youth baseball organization is asking for the community’s help to clean up their field after heavy rain.

The Bentworth Youth Baseball field was hit hard by the rain and is “in need of some serious TLC,” the organization said.

The organization said any help counts, including clearing debris, raking the infield or simply lending a hand.

Those who are interested in helping are asked to arrive at the field on Sunday, April 7. Cleanup starts at 10 a.m. and people can come and go as they please.

If you’d like to help, you can message Bentworth Youth Baseball on Facebook.

