Best chance for rain holds off until at least the weekend

PITTSBURGH — The lack of rain this month is starting to add up.

So far, we are more than 1 inch below normal rainfall with no rain in sight for the next several days. Our next best chance for showers may hold off until later this weekend or early next week.

In the meantime, dry high pressure stays locked in, bringing more sun than clouds during the day and warmer-than-normal temperatures.

