Bethel Park making changes to paramedic dispatch

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Bethel Park will be making changes to the way EMS units are dispatched.

According to Jim Jenkins Bethel Park Councilman Ward 6 on Facebook, Tri Community will be dispatched by Allegheny County 911, while police and fire will continue to be dispatched by Bethel Park dispatchers.

If you need paramedics, you’re asked to call 911. For police and fire units, call 412-833-2000, although if you call 911, you’ll be connected to the right place, Jenkins said.

The change will be implemented in January 2024.

