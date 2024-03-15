Bethel Park man facing charges after TSA finds pistol at Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint

A man is facing charges after TSA officers found a handgun at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Allegheny County Police say the gun was found in a backpack at the airport’s main security checkpoint at 12:15 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the backpack belonged to Robert Stalter, 49, from Bethel Park. Officers say Stalter had an expired concealed carry permit.

He faces one misdemeanor charge of carrying a firearm without a license.

The FBI was notified of the incident. Passengers who bring guns into the airport can face federal fines up to $10,000.

