Bethel Park Police Department mourning death of retired chief Timothy O’Connor

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — The Bethel Park Police Department is mourning the death of retired chief Timothy C. O’Connor.

Chief O’Connor abruptly resigned from his position back in November. Community leaders told Channel 11 at the time it wasn’t clear why he resigned.

Chief O’Connor was hired in 2015 after 35 years working as a patrol officer for Pittsburgh Police.

The department is asking the public to keep Chief O’Connor’s family and friends in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

