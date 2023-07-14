Bethel Park police investigating after cars broken into, 2 vehicles stolen

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Bethel Park police are reminding neighbors to lock their cars after a string of break-ins.

Police said someone went through multiple cars overnight, and two vehicles were stolen.

Keys were left inside the stolen vehicles.

The break-ins happened in the area of Highland Circle and Brightwood Road.

Neighbors in that area with cameras are asked to check security footage for anything that could help police.

Footage can be emailed to crimwatch@bethelpark.net

