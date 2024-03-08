Bethel Park police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Bethel Park police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Isabella Grooms is 5 feet, 3 inches and weighs 165 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Isabella was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a skull design on it and gray leggings.

She was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Thursday before leaving a friend’s house on Bertha Street.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 412-833-2000.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group