Bethel Park police warning of fake clergy asking for money from parishioners

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — The Bethel Park Police Department issued a warning of a new scam hitting a local church.

According to Bethel Park police, several parishioners at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church have reported receiving a text message from someone claiming to be a clergy asking for money.

Police said this is a scam and advised the public to always verify requests for donations from any church, school or other organization.

