Bethel Park returning to normalcy, following resident’s involvement in Trump rally shooting

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — More than 40 miles from the attempted assassination of then-candidate and former President Donald Trump at the Butler Farm Show grounds, a quiet street in Bethel Park was thrust into the international spotlight.

Thomas Matthew Crooks lived on Milford Drive. Hours after the shooting, law enforcement and media from all over the world set up camp in the neighborhood.

“A candidate I liked and voted for? To find out your neighbor was part of that was very surreal,” one neighbor told Channel 11.

“We expected our lives would never be back to normal, and the neighborhood would be one circus,” another said.

Despite those initial thoughts, the neighborhood is mostly back to what it was. Neighbors say the Crooks family doesn’t leave their home.

“We have not seen the Crooks family out, which is normal,” one said.

The quiet doesn’t mean they aren’t thinking about what happened last July and Crooks’ role in it.

“When it happened, we were scared. To be honest with you, I think most of us are still scared.”

The fear, one neighbor says, is based on the unknown.

“That’s the exact thing. There is definitely more to know. Why don’t we?” she said.

“Super frustrating. You’re telling me they don’t know about a 20-year-old kid that went out and attempted this?” another said.

They hope the investigation continues and questions are answered.

“It’ll be weird after the one-year mark. I can’t say we’ll feel less fear, but until we get answers, that underlying thing will always be there.”

