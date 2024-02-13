Local

Bethel Park School District alumna performs in Super Bowl halftime show

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Sami Huwe

LAS VEGAS — A Bethel Park School District alumna was chosen to perform during halftime in Super Bowl LVIII.

Sami Huwe, who graduated from the district in 2019 and now lives in Las Vegas, was an on-field performer during Usher’s halftime show.

The district said Huwe was thrilled to be part of the show and considers Usher to be one of her favorite artists.

