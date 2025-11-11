Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company announces death of former chief

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A former Bethel Park fire chief has died.

On Tuesday, the Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company announced the death of Daniel “Danny” Moore.

In his 54 years of membership, he served as deputy chief, lieutenant and engineer before serving as fire chief for over 28 years.

“Danny was known for his creativity and hands-on skill. He was able to custom-make just about anything, from firefighting tools and equipment to toys and playhouses for his grandchildren, Skylar and Danny, who he adored. This ingenuity was an invaluable resource on the fire ground, where Danny was able to quickly come up with a solution to any emergency,” the department said.

Firefighters said he was a mentor to many people who have gone on to have successful careers.

They describe him as generous and willing to help members in at the station and in their personal lives.

