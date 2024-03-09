Better effort, same result for Penguins in 5-1 loss to Bruins

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ season was threatening to morph from a major disappointment into a flat-out dumpster fire.

They had lost four of the previous five games and had usually looked pretty bad in the process. Like the 60-minute self-immolation that was their 6-0 loss to Washington at PPG Paints Arena Thursday.

Well, the good news for the Penguins is that they competed hard throughout their 5-1 defeat by Boston at TD Garden Saturday, as evidenced by the 39-23 edge in shots.

Or maybe that’s actually the bad news since it showed that even something close to their best effort isn’t nearly enough to hang with one of the NHL’s better teams.

