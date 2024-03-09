Local

Better effort, same result for Penguins in 5-1 loss to Bruins

By Dave Molinari: PittsburghHockeyNOW.com

Better effort, same result for Penguins in 5-1 loss to Bruins Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy (73) and Pittsburgh Penguins' Valtteri Puustinen (48) compete during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP)

By Dave Molinari: PittsburghHockeyNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ season was threatening to morph from a major disappointment into a flat-out dumpster fire.

They had lost four of the previous five games and had usually looked pretty bad in the process. Like the 60-minute self-immolation that was their 6-0 loss to Washington at PPG Paints Arena Thursday.

Well, the good news for the Penguins is that they competed hard throughout their 5-1 defeat by Boston at TD Garden Saturday, as evidenced by the 39-23 edge in shots.

Or maybe that’s actually the bad news since it showed that even something close to their best effort isn’t nearly enough to hang with one of the NHL’s better teams.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Penn Hills gunshot victim remembered as a friend to everyone
  • Man accused of setting fire to Monongahela businesses taken into custody
  • Homicide investigation underway in Finleyville death
  • VIDEO: Driver charged with homicide after 2022 fatal wrong-way crash on I-70
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read