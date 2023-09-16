Betting lines now favor West Virginia to win Backyard Brawl

The national oddsmakers were split when the first Backyard Brawl odds earlier this week, but as game day has arrived, West Virginia is now expected to come away with a win.

WVU is now set as nearly a field goal favorite over Pitt tonight — with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. under the lights at Milan Puskar Stadium.

DraftKings has moved the line to hold WVU as 2.5-point favorites, with bets for either side to cover holding -110 odds. The over/under is set at 47.5 points, with either option holding -110 odds. A bet on Pitt to win outright holds +114 odds.

FanDuel continues to hold WVU as a 2.5-point favorite (with -104 odds for Pitt to cover, and -118 odds for WVU to cover), and like DraftKings, sets the over/under at 47.5 points. Both bets currently hold -110 odds. A bet on Pitt to win outright holds +126 odds.

