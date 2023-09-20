Bicycles for people of all abilities to be available at Pittsburgh riverfront trails

PITTSBURGH — Bicycles made for people of all abilities will soon be available along Pittsburgh’s riverfront trails.

Bike Share Pittsburgh announced that the bikes will debut on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Westinghouse Park.

The four adaptive cycles include a recumbent bicycle, a tandem bicycle, a front-loading cargo bicycle and a hand tricycle.

“POGOH wants to make biking available to more people, and to do that we need to introduce different kinds of cycles,” says Erin Potts, Director of Marketing & Community Outreach at POGOH. “While these cycles won’t be available at POGOH’s stations, we’ll be renting them along the trail to offer one-on-one demonstrations and assistance with fitting the cycles to each rider.”

An adult tricycle and a two-person side-by-side tricycle will be available in 2024.

For more information about the debut, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group