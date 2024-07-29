Bicyclist rescued from hillside in Swisshelm Park after crash

PITTSBURGH — A bicyclist was rescued from a trail in Swisshelm Park Sunday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said emergency crews were called to the Humpular Trail in Swisshelm Park for a cyclist who crash and needed extensive help to be rescued from difficult terrain at around 3:15 p.m.

Just before 3:30 p.m., first responders were able to make contact with the man, who was on one of the trails over the hillside.

Emergency crews determined they would need to rescue the cyclist from Duck Hollow due to the inaccessibility from the top side, officials said.

Just before 3:45 p.m., two ATVs responded along the railroad tracks in the area, which was close to the victim.

Just after 4 p.m., medics were able to climb the hillside and treat the patient, officials said. He had significant facial injuries but was conscious and alert when speaking with medics.

Crews got the cyclist onto a stretcher and spent 45 minutes maneuvering him through the single-track trail to the top of the access road, officials said. The man was then placed in a Stokes Basket and lowered off of the trail down to the railroad tracks, where he was loaded onto an ATV that took him to an ambulance.

The victim was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

“Thank you to the multiple EMS, Fire, Zone 4 Pittsburgh Police, Emergency Management and Pittsburgh Emergency Management & Homeland Security and Park Rangers personnel who worked tirelessly, walking six-tenths of a mile in heavy vegetation and extreme heat over nearly three hours to bring the male to safety. Exceptional work by all!” Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said.

