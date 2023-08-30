Biden may visit Pittsburgh on Labor Day

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 News has learned President Joe Biden may make another Labor Day visit to Pittsburgh.

The President was here last Labor Day to talk about jobs and the investments his administration has made.

We have learned, while details have not been finalized, the President may visit a union rally Monday afternoon, which would happen after Pittsburgh’s Labor Day parade.

Pennsylvania is a big battleground state heading into 2024.

Last Labor Day, President Biden also visited the battleground state of Wisconsin as he was trying to build support for senate and congressional candidates.

