Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh asking for donations of school supplies

PITTSBURGH — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh is gathering school supplies to be given to local families.

The organization is accepting supplies that can be used by students in elementary, middle and high school students.

The supplies will be given out during an event held on Aug. 1.

Anyone who would like to donate is asked to drop their supplies off at 5989 Centre Avenue Suite 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15206.

The organization also has an Amazon wishlist set up. Click here to view the wishlist.

Anyone with questions can call Big Brothers Big Sisters at 412-363-6100.

