Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh celebrates 60 years of mentoring area kids

PITTSBURGH — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh marked a milestone on Sunday, celebrating their 60th birthday in the city.

Officials said the birthday coincides with a recent study that shows kids who get the kind of mentoring offered through the organization are 20% more likely to attend college or trade schools after high school.

“We know that any successful person, if we start to look back through their life, can point to somebody and say ‘that person made a difference in my life,’” Marc Bloomingdale said. “‘They challenged me in a way, they helped me, they supported me, they did something to make me move beyond my comfort zone.’”

Big Brothers Big Sisters says there are about 300 kids across Allegheny, Greene and Washington counties in need of mentors. Click here to learn how to get involved.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group