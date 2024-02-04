Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh celebrates Black History Month

PITTSBURGH — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh is celebrating Black History Month.

The organization celebrated at the Sarah Heinz House on Saturday.

Black-owned businesses, organizations, speakers and performers provided activities for the kids.

“From what I’ve been seeing, walking around, it seems like the kids are really enjoying it. They’re really getting into a lot of crafts and different activities that we have so that’s really exciting,” Tristen Thakar with BBBS said.

Books were available to teach kids about different Black history figures.

The children made crafts and explored robotics, fashion and design.

Click here to learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters Pittsburgh and similar events.

