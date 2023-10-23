Local

Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Pittsburgh hosts ‘Trunk-or-Treat’ for local kids

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh held a Trunk-or-Treat event for the community.

PITTSBURGH — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh held a Trunk-or-Treat event for the community.

The event was held in the parking lot of their office on Centre Avenue.

Kids were able to get traditional Halloween treats, like candy, but also got some other goodies such as books and food.

Non-profit organizations from all around the area contributed.

“We’re here in East Liberty we like to invite all of the other non-profits from nearby, to make sure that all kids have access to a fun, safe Halloween treat,” said Beck Flaherty, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Pittsburgh.

Flaherty said the organization is always looking for new members.

About 150 kids are still on their waiting list.

