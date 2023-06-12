WESTMORELAND COUNTY — Big Brothers Big Sisters holds Summer Fest for kids in Westmoreland County

There were free activities for families including face painting, martial arts performances and concerts. Families could also get up close with some reptiles who were brought to the event.

Kids were able to visit with some of their favorite characters who made visits.

“We’re a mentor program to help support kids at risk. My kids, she lives with her grandma and needs an older support to be on the right track,” said Crystal Billings with Boys and Girls Clubs.

Proceeds from the event went to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Laurel Region.

