Local

Big Brothers Big Sisters holds Summer Fest for kids in Westmoreland County

By WPXI.com News Staff

Big Brothers Big Sisters holds Summer Fest for kids in Westmoreland County Big Brothers Big Sisters holds Summer Fest for kids in Westmoreland County (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

WESTMORELAND COUNTY — Big Brothers Big Sisters holds Summer Fest for kids in Westmoreland County

There were free activities for families including face painting, martial arts performances and concerts. Families could also get up close with some reptiles who were brought to the event.

Kids were able to visit with some of their favorite characters who made visits.

“We’re a mentor program to help support kids at risk. My kids, she lives with her grandma and needs an older support to be on the right track,” said Crystal Billings with Boys and Girls Clubs.

Proceeds from the event went to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Laurel Region.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Part of highway collapses in Philadelphia after tanker truck fire
  • Doctor accused of submitting hundreds of false claims steps down as chair of a department in UPMC
  • Local contractor accused of taking $50K from customer, not finishing job
  • VIDEO:15-year-old boy dead after shooting in New Castle, 2 other juveniles injured
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read