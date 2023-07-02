Big rally falls short, Pirates lose to Brewers 11-8

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates scored the final eight runs of Saturday’s game. The problem was they gave up the first 11 and their late-inning rally fell short in an 11-8 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park.

The Brewers’ Corbin Burnes (6-5) took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Jack Suwinski broke it up with a two-run single to right field with two outs.

The Pirates (39-43) still trailed 11-2 at that point before scoring six runs in the eighth to make it a three-run game. Suwinski’s two-run home run and a two-run triple by Tucupita Marcano highlighted the outburst.

