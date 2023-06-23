Bike Pittsburgh’s OpenStreetsPGH event to be held Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Thousands of bicyclists and pedestrians are expected to attend OpenStreetsPGH on Sunday.

According to a news release, the free community event will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., opening 4.2 miles of car-free streets on the North Side, Downtown, the Strip District and Lawrenceville.

Car traffic will be prohibited on Allegheny Commons, the Andy Warhol Bridge, Fort Duquesne Boulevard, Penn Avenue, Smallman Street, 36th Street and Butler Street.

For more details about the event, click here.

For more details about traffic changes, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group