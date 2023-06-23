Local

Bike Pittsburgh’s OpenStreetsPGH event to be held Sunday

By WPXI.com News Staff

Bike Pittsburgh’s OpenStreetsPGH event to be held Sunday

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Thousands of bicyclists and pedestrians are expected to attend OpenStreetsPGH on Sunday.

According to a news release, the free community event will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., opening 4.2 miles of car-free streets on the North Side, Downtown, the Strip District and Lawrenceville.

Car traffic will be prohibited on Allegheny Commons, the Andy Warhol Bridge, Fort Duquesne Boulevard, Penn Avenue, Smallman Street, 36th Street and Butler Street.

For more details about the event, click here.

For more details about traffic changes, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Missing Titanic tourist sub: Debris found during search, USCG says
  • Woman killed in hit-and-run in McKeesport; police say man intentionally struck her
  • Multiple black bears spotted across Allegheny County; here’s where they’re coming from
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh proclaims ‘Austin Martinelli Day’ in honor of teen’s fundraising efforts for St. Jude
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read