Bikers on cross-country journey raising money for good cause pass through Washington County

More than 30 cyclists made a stop in Washington County on Monday as part of their Cycle Across America.

Over the course of 63 days, cyclists will ride almost 4,000 miles from San Francisco to Washington, D.C.

And, it’s not a competition, but a way to raise money for those with disabilities.

“At the end of the day, we do so many miles, and it’s very tough, but we keep in mind everyone we’re doing this for, and that makes the days a little bit easier,” Tanner Schmidt told Channel 11.

The team averages about 80 miles a day. They expect to reach D.C. in the next five days.

