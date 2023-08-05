Local

Bikers honor local fallen heroes in Greensburg

Bikers gathered in Greensburg on Saturday to honor local fallen heroes.

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Bikers gathered in Greensburg on Saturday to honor local fallen heroes.

47 veterans who were killed in action were honored at the Z and M Harley Davidson. Bikers went on a ride in their memory.

Organizers say this is the fifth year the event has been held.

“We sponsor this ride to honor specific local heroes and their gold star families who live their memories every day,” Hospitality Director Pam Aubrey said.

The War on Terror Traveling Memorial was also at the event. It remembers soldiers killed after 9/11, including the 47 honored at the bike run.

Attendance for the event has increased every year.

