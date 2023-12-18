Bill to give Pennsylvania schools flexibility on length of weeks, days heads to Shapiro’s desk

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A bill that would give Pennsylvania school districts flexibility to choose the lengths of their school weeks and days is headed to Gov. Shapiro’s desk for approval.

The bill proposes that as long as students meet an annual minimum of instruction time, districts could choose to shorten weeks and lengthen days, the Associated Press reports.

The legislation passed both the state House and Senate unanimously.

AP reports that Gov. Shapiro plans to sign the bill into law.

Sponsors of the bill said Pennsylvania is one of fewer than 20 states with length requirements for school weeks and days.

The bill would give schools the ability to make changes for weather conditions, development and community events.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group