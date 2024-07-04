Bill passes Pennsylvania Senate encouraging school districts to ban student phone use during day

Pennsylvania’s Senate has passed legislation to encourage school districts to ban students’ use of cell phones.

The bill would help school districts pay for locking bags after creating a policy requiring students to leave their phones in such bags for the whole school day, the Associated Press reports.

The sponsor, Republican state Sen. Ryan Aument of Lancaster, hopes that limits on phone use will result in improvements in mental health and academic performance. Participating school districts would have to track changes in student mental health, bullying, violence and academic performance, the AP reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

