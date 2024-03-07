Local

Bills agree to contract with ex-Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Steelers Cuts Football FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game, Jan. 6, 2024, in Baltimore. Trubisky was released by the Steelers on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in a cost-cutting move designed to free up salary cap space going into free agency. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File) (Terrance Williams/AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Buffalo Bills have agreed to a contract with former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky, according to a report by Mike Garafalo of NFL.com. Terms of the contract have not yet been reported, and it cannot be made official until the start of the new league year on March 13.

The Bills were able to contact Trubisky, who played with the team in 2021, earlier than the start of the usual contact period because the Steelers cut Trubisky last month.

“The Steelers cut Trubisky early to give him a shot to find his next gig before free agency begins,” Garafalo wrote. “He’s done just that.”

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

