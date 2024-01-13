Local

Bills looking for snow shovelers ahead of Wild Card game against Steelers

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Highmark Stadium General view of empty seats covered in snow at Highmark Stadium before an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) (Adrian Kraus/AP)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills are asking dedicated fans to help get Highmark Stadium ready ahead of the Wild Card game against the Steelers as blizzard conditions hit New York.

The Bills are looking for anyone over 18 with proper working papers to shovel snow inside the stadium. The shovelers start at 10 p.m. Saturday and will work overnight into Sunday morning if needed. Shovelers are paid $20 per hour and will get complimentary food and breaks in a warm area.

Those interested need a photo ID to work. The team asks prospective shovelers to dress for the weather and bring their own shovel if possible.

Shovelers should park in Lot 6 off Abbot Road, just north of the Team Store. Shovelers should go to the Jani-King office trailer at the bottom of the steps to register for work. Pre-registration is available online.

