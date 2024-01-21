Local

Bills OL not fined for hit that injured Joey Porter Jr.

Bills OL not fined for hit that injured Joey Porter Jr. Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Connor McGovern was not fined for his hit that injured Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. while he was tackling wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Connor McGovern was not fined for his hit that injured Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. while he was tackling wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Midway through the third quarter, Josh Allen completed to Diggs for a 12-yard gain on third-and-8, and as Porter was tackling Diggs, McGovern came up from behind and blasted Porter in the back.

The whiplash is what probably caused Porter to be evaluated for a concussion. McGovern is 317 pounds and launched himself at Porter’s back while running full speed.

