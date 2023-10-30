Birch Creek Farmery in Burgettstown taking leftover pumpkin donations

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — Birch Creek Farmery in Burgettstown is taking donations of leftover Halloween pumpkins.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 1, the farm will be collecting the pumpkins for composting and for pastured hogs.

The farm is giving a raffle ticket for each donated pumpkin. The raffle winner will get five pounds of bacon, four chops and four large sweet Italian sausage links delivered to their home.

