Bitcoin scam costs local man nearly $18,000, troopers investigating 6 similar reports

JEANNETTE, Pa. — State troopers are investigating a call received last Monday from a man in Irwin who said he was scammed out of $18,000.

Police said the man got an email from who he thought was McAfee Security for his computer. The person said they had refunded him $20,000 instead of $2,000, and deposited too much money into his bank account.

They told him to withdraw $17,900, go to the Sunoco on Lowry Avenue in Jeannette, and use a machine there to convert that money into Bitcoin.

Once he did that, he was told to send a picture of the receipt with the information on how the company could access the funds.

Just like that, that man was out all of that money.

“Unfortunately, obviously once they start to walk you down that path, you’re headed for a scam,” said Trooper Steve Limani, of the Pennsylvania State Police.

This type of scam is common, and Limani says it can happen to anyone.

“This gentleman was very trusting and was trying to, in his mind, do the right thing and give this money back, but ultimately he was being scammed and I feel awful that it happened,” he told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek.

Limani said right now, troopers are investigating six Bitcoin scams similar to this involving a victim in Westmoreland County in the last month.

“They’re different except at the end. At the end of the scam, it’s always go to Bitcoin,” Limani said.

He said that makes these cases harder to investigate and track where the money goes. Limani said scammers often are successful this time of year as people let their guards down around the holidays.

The best way to keep your money safe if you get an email or phone call like this? Talk to your own bank.

“The bank personnel, they’ve all been trained at almost every single one of these banks,” Limani said. “So, if you just tell them why you’re doing some of the things you’re doing, and just ask them for advice, they’ll be able to tell you right away because they’ve probably had a dozen people already be a part of that same scenario.”

