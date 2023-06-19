Black artisans share work during Juneteenth “Makers Market”

PITTSBURGH — A Juneteenth “Makers Market” was held in Bakery Square Courtyard to celebrate the legacy of African American culture.

People were invited to browse unique designs and support local black-owned businesses at the pop-up event.

The market was hosted by Walnut Capital, Argyle Studios and the ULEAD team.

Over 40 black artisans were on display at the square.

Organizers hope the event will give Black business owners an opportunity to further their development in Pittsburgh.

“We’re kind of thinking about small businesses and small black-owned businesses here in Pittsburgh, allowing and creating spaces for them to showcase what they do, what they make. Their businesses are critical and key because it creates a space of growth,” said Brigette Bethea, CEO of ULEAD.

The market ran on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

