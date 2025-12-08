Black bear spotted in Beaver County suburbs, officials ask residents to use caution

MONACA, Pa. — A black bear was spotted in a suburban area of a Beaver County community.

A photo shared by the Borough of Monaca shows a black bear in a yard near bird feeders.

Borough officials said the bear was spotted in the areas of Stone Quarry and Front Street.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has been contacted. Wardens recommend that residents bring in bird feeders, remove food from their vehicles and properly secure trash cans.

Residents are asked to be cautious.

