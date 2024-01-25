Black Political Empowerment Project announces new job, training website for Pittsburgh region

PITTSBURGH — The Corporate Equity & Inclusion Roundtable (CEIR) and the Black Political Empowerment Project (B-PEP) announced they have launched a new job and training website.

The organizations said they’re working with local government, corporate and business leaders to help the Pittsburgh region achieve the highest levels of diversity in employment and contractual opportunities possible. They said one of the best ways to do this is through identifying those opportunities.

The organizations said they want the new portal to be the go-to for African Americans seeking job and/or training opportunities in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and beyond.

To access the site, which houses jobs in several fields and positions that range from entry level or executive level, click here: www.b-pep.net/jobs.

