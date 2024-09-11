Blairsville man sentenced to prison for sexual assault of minor

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — A Blairsville man was sentenced to state prison for sexual assault of a minor.

Gregory Jones, 39, was sentenced to up to 13 years in prison. He also has to serve a consecutive probation and undergo treatment as a sexual offender, as well as registering with Megan’s Law for the rest of his life.

Jones pleaded guilty to involuntary deviant sexual intercourse of a victim less than 16 years old, statutory sexual assault where the defendant is 11 years old than the minor victim, corruption of minors, aggravated indecent assault of a victim less than 16 years old and indecent assault of a victim less than 16 years old.

Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi said the victim reported that Jones sexually assaulted them over the course of 2017 until 2020.

The victim was able to provide evidence to law enforcement which included messaging between the victim and defendant that corroborated the allegations.

“The victim in this matter was incredibly brave to come forward and face this defendant who assaulted the victim while a minor. I hope that this outcome helps to start the healing process for the victim as they move forward in a positive way in their life,” said Manzi. “I also want to thank the members of the Pennsylvania State Police, Indiana Barracks who thoroughly investigated this manner and put together an incredibly strong case against this convicted sex offender.”

