Blairsville man sentenced for stalking woman, burglary, unlawfully posting adult videos

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A Blairsville man will spend time in state prison after being sentenced for crimes that involved victimizing a woman.

Levi Kelly, 25, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary, false imprisonment, two counts of stalking and unlawful dissemination of intimate images, according to Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi.

The DA’s office says Kelly stalked the victim, a Blairsville resident, near her home. He grabbed the woman and tried to shove her into his car, but she freed herself and called the police.

Kelly was later arrested and released on bond, the DA’s office says. The victim was given a protection order, requesting that Kelly have no contact with her.

Even with the protection order, Kelly went to the victim’s house and tried to contact her, though she wasn’t there at the time. Kelly left when the police were called.

While police were searching for him, Kelly returned to the property and tried to break in through a window. Everything was captured on security cameras that the victim purchased for her protection, the DA’s office says.

To get her back for calling the police, Kelly uploaded intimate videos of the victim to adult content websites without her permission, the DA’s office says.

Kelly has been in jail since July 2024, and he will now continue his imprisonment in a state correctional institution.

Kelly faces between 34 and 68 months in state prison, which is in the state-established standard range for sentencing, the DA’s office says. He will have many conditions and restrictions on his imprisonment and potential parole.

“I want to recognize the victim in this matter for her strength and resilience when faced with this defendant’s actions,” District Attorney Manzi said. “She never backed down and was ready for any court proceeding necessary to hold him accountable for his cowardly actions. The Blairsville Borough police department and the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop A, Indiana Barracks did incredible work putting together the professional investigation necessary to stand ready for a potential trial.”

If someone or their loved ones need help escaping abuse, the DA’s office says they can contact their local police department or the Alice Paul House at (724) 349-4444.

