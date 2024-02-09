Blawnox Borough, O’Hara Township considering police department merge

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Blawnox Borough and O’Hara Township are weighing a potential police department merger.

The proposal is getting mixed reviews among residents.

“Ideally, you’d like to have your own township, police just cover your own township because it’s not going to be as big of an area, but sadly, I guess, a lot of departments are being forced to do that because of not having enough officers,” said Dorothy Scalise, from O’Hara Township.

“I think it makes sense,” added resident Matt Toth. “With a smaller force in Blawnox, to merge makes good sense so that they have more bodies ready to handle the area.”

According to O’Hara Township Manager

Julie Jakubec, the plan is still very preliminary, but calls for Blawnox’s chief and three patrol officers to join the O’Hara Police Department, serving alongside their 14 officers and reporting to the O’Hara Police superintendent.

The beefed-up O’Hara Police Department would then cover both municipalities.

“It’s just a little concerning because it’s a bigger area for the whole department to cover and you worry in an emergency, will they get their fast enough?” questioned Scalise.

In a statement to Channel 11, Jakubec said, “This would provide the highest levels of police services to the residents of both the Township of O’Hara and the Borough of Blawnox in the most cost effective and sustainable way possible.”

Jakubec said O’Hara Township Council is expected to vote on Tuesday whether or not to continue exploring the potential merger.

Blawnox officials will also need to do the same in the near future.

