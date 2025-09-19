Blawnox proposes business tax to help support emergency services, public works

BLAWNOX, Pa. — Blawnox is considering a proposed $400 tax on businesses to help support services by the police department, fire department, EMS and public works.

The borough says there are about 125 businesses that could be taxed, which would generate $50,000.

The idea is getting some mixed reactions from businesses.

“400 dollars a year is certainly a manageable expense and I’m sure it’s going to a good cause and a good reason,” said Josh Taylor of Old Thunder Brewing Company.

However, the proposed tax is not sitting well with smaller businesses, like Rick’s Barbershop. Owner Richard Aten says it’s a tough time for businesses, including his own.

“Things are tough for us small businesses. We’re barely making ends meet. If it wasn’t for my pension and social security, we couldn’t stay afloat here,” said Aten. “There have been several businesses that have come and go; they think they can make it here and then all of a sudden they can’t.”

Aten says the proposed tax could hurt his own business.

“Since COVID, our business is down 70%. And I’m thinking about retiring again.”

If Blawnox moves forward with the proposed tax, the borough would next create a draft ordinance to advertise.

