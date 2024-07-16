‘Blindsided’: Jack Black cancels Tenacious D tour after bandmate’s Trump shooting comment

Jack Black has canceled the rest of the Tenacious D tour after his bandmate, Kyle Gass, made remarks about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump.

During a concert in Sydney on Sunday, Gass was asked to “make a wish” while given a cake for his birthday. The AP reported that Gass responded with, “Don’t miss Trump next time,” referring to Saturday’s shooting at the Trump rally in Butler County.

“I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday. I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form,” Black said in a Tuesday statement on Instagram. “After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Gass followed up on Tuesday with the following statement on Instagram:

“The line I improvised Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake,” he wrote Tuesday. “I don’t condone violence in any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement.”

