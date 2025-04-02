Block Party to bring live music, games and more to Downtown Pittsburgh on Pirates Home Opener

PITTSBURGH — A Downtown Pittsburgh street will be transformed into a block party packed with fun ahead of the Pirates Home Opener.

The “Grand Slam on 6th” block party will take place on April 4 from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sixth Street.

This free, family-friendly event will include special game-day food and drink offerings, free live music, lawn-style games and a grand slam raffle.

Both blocks of Sixth Street will close at 8:30 a.m. and will reopen around 5:30 p.m. Garage traffic and hotel valet will still be allowed to enter and exit onto Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Penn Avenue will remain open.

The first pitch for the Pirates Home Opener against the New York Yankees is set for 4:12 p.m.

