Bloomfield Little Italy Days kicks off this week

PITTSBURGH — The streets of Bloomfield will be full later this week when Little Italy Days gets underway.

The annual festival will take place Thursday, Aug. 17 through Sunday, Aug 20 along Liberty Avenue.

The free four-day event will be filled with food, games, crafts and live entertainment from over 30 acts on three stages.

Steeler Hall of Famer Rocky Bleier, along with other Pittsburgh celebrities, will be participating in the annual Celebrity Bocce Game.

To find out more visit www.littleitalydays.com for the entire entertainment schedule and more details.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW













©2023 Cox Media Group